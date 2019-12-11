UrduPoint.com
Projectiles From Yemeni Territories Reach Al Harith Hospital: Saudi Civil Defence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Projectiles from Yemeni territories reach Al Harith hospital: Saudi Civil Defence

JAZAN, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) A spokesman of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region has said civil defence teams responded Tuesday evening to various reports of military projectiles launched from Yemeni territories.

Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Abdullah Al Qahtani said that the projectiles were launched by Houthi militias from within Yemeni territories, and had landed near the Al Harith General Hospital facilities as well as civilian properties.

According to Al Qahtani, damage to the hospital's exterior wall was sustained. No human casualities occured, and the civil defence had taken all necessary measures in this regard, he added.

