Prolight and Sound exhibition to showcase latest products, solutions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The middle East’s standing as a global destination for mega entertainment events is on the rise fuelled by Dubai’s ongoing commitment to investing in venues and Saudi Arabia’s entry into the market.

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, GEA, which is responsible for the development and regulation of the Kingdom’s entertainment sector, is loosening the reins on live events as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 commitment to creating a more vibrant society.

"The commitment includes significant entertainment investments, including themed attractions, shows, culture, nature, digital, sports and sightseeing events," explained Dishan Isaac, Senior Show Manager of the Prolight + Sound Middle East exhibition, which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 15th to 17th October, 2019.

International experts are preparing to share knowledge at the free Events Technology and Entertainment Development Forum, which will run alongside the exhibition.

"This will feature some of the brightest minds from around the globe sharing their insights and expertise through several tech talks, panel discussions and case study presentations," Isaac said.

This year’s show will also feature the Sample Music Festival, a free, dedicated event with showcase and experience zone sessions for disc jockeying, turntable expertise, control magic and live sampling for disc jockeys, music producers and audio gurus. Well-known electronic music artistes from Berlin, Paris and London will demonstrate novel sound tools and visual technology.

Hosting leading exhibitors from around the world, Prolight + Sound Middle East is a platform for industry professionals and trade visitors to meet, source and discover, showcasing the latest products and solutions as well as highlighting changing industry trends and innovations.

