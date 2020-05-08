UrduPoint.com
Prominent Muslim Scholars Support 'Pray For Humanity' Call

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Prominent Muslim scholars support 'Pray For Humanity' call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) Several Islamic organisations and Iftaa houses from around the world have announced support to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

Othman Battikh, the Grand Mufti of Tunisia, while praising the initiative said that Muslim, Christian and Jewish religious leaders must come together and pray to God to unite humanity for helping the needy, regardless of religion, nationality or colour.

Dr. Nazir Ayad, Secretary-General of Al-Azhar Islamic Research Centre, welcomed the call and urged peoples of the world to join this humanitarian appeal.

Other religious leaders and scholars who announced their support and participation included Salah Mezhiev, Grand Mufti of Chechnya; Mohammed Ammanullah, Chairman of Islamic Research Foundation in Myanmar; Dr.

Hussain Al Shafie, Member of Al-Azhar's Council of Senior Scholars; Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Grand Mufti and Director of Iftaa’s Department in the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD); Mohamed Ali al-Husseini, Head of the Arabic Islamic Council; Sayyid Ibrahim Khaleel Al Bukhari, Chairman of India's Ma'adin Academy; Ali Al Amin, member of the Council of Muslim Elders, and Dr. Jamal Fouda, the Imam of Al Noor Mosque in New Zealand.

