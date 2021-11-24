UrduPoint.com

Prominent UAE Landmarks Lit In Orange In Support Of UN Women’s Global Campaign Against Gender-based Violence

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:15 PM

Prominent UAE landmarks lit in orange in support of UN Women’s global campaign against gender-based violence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The UAE is participating in the UN Women’s global campaign '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence', marked annually under the slogan 'Orange the World: End violence against women now, on 25th November, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on Human Rights Day on 10th December.

Several prominent landmarks including, the Burj Dubai, Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the Dubai Frame lit in orange in support of the campaign that is observed by more than 6,000 organisations in 187 countries.

In the UAE, the campaign is supported by the General Women's Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, said, "Since the establishment of the General Women’s Union, under the direction of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation 'Mother of the Nation', it has continued to constantly develop initiatives and programmes, adopt global practices, provide a legislative and institutional environment, conduct research and studies on women’s issues and launch the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women to build the capabilities of Emirati women and women worldwide, out of her highness’ belief in the vital role of women in building societies."

"Emirati women have been partners in all our achievements over the past fifty years. Therefore, our support for this UN Women campaign is a message of peace from the UAE and a call to stop all forms of violence against women, which hinders the prosperity and development of societies," she added.

The campaign’s hero colour orange was chosen to symbolise a bright future free from all forms of gender-based violence around the world. On the side-lines of the campaign, many events and activities are held to raise awareness and mobilise government and public efforts to prevent gender-based violence, and many landmark buildings around the world are lit in orange to send a message that violence against women and girls is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

In previous years, and as part of the global campaign, landmarks including, the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, European Parliament buildings in Brussels, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame in the UAE have been lit up in orange in solidarity with women and girls around the world.

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, commented, "This global campaign raises awareness of the dangers of gender-based violence, and calls for an immediate end to all forms of violence against women.

"It also emphasises the need for urgent action and protection, since violence against women and girls is not only one of the most widespread, destructive, and persistent violations of human rights, but also has a significant economic toll. Therefore, in addition to the values of equality and humanity, the call to stop violence carries a developmental demand as well."

Stopping all forms of gender-based violence requires addressing residual social and economic inequalities, along with securing education and work for women to enable them to overcome the challenges they face in many societies, she added.

The constitutional and legal framework in the UAE guarantees equality between women and men and their full participation in public life. Moreover, hundreds of initiatives were also launched under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima under the umbrella of the General Women's Union to protect women's rights and empower them in various fields.

The continuous amendments to the laws relating to women’s rights reveal the extent of the government’s intent on women’s protection and empowerment, including the continuous legislative amendments to divorce, dislodgement and alimony and all matters related to marital separation.

The latest amends to the law grants residents living in the UAE the right to refer to the laws of their countries. The UAE also has recently issued a new law to regulate and govern personal status and family matters for non-Muslims to ensure the stability of all residents in the nation.

Moreover, the UAE ranked first regionally and 24 globally in the "Women, Peace and Security 2021" index issued by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. The index charts three main indicators of inclusion, justice and security. Inclusion encompasses education, financial inclusion, employment, mobile phone use and parliamentary representation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Mobile Parliament UAE Dubai Divorce Georgetown Orange Brussels Mexico City Independence November December Women 2020 Family All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai offers hosting of Pakistan-India matches

Dubai offers hosting of Pakistan-India matches

9 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

19 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares close with gains 24th Nov, 2021

Hong Kong shares close with gains 24th Nov, 2021

19 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series a ..

Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series against West Indies

27 minutes ago
 Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Bor ..

Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Border - Warsaw

23 minutes ago
 ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' ..

ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' margin: Hammad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.