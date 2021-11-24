Prominent UAE landmarks lit in orange in support of UN Women’s global campaign against gender-based violence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The UAE is participating in the UN Women’s global campaign '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence', marked annually under the slogan 'Orange the World: End violence against women now, on 25th November, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on Human Rights Day on 10th December.

Several prominent landmarks including, the Burj Dubai, Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the Dubai Frame lit in orange in support of the campaign that is observed by more than 6,000 organisations in 187 countries.

In the UAE, the campaign is supported by the General Women's Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, said, "Since the establishment of the General Women’s Union, under the direction of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation 'Mother of the Nation', it has continued to constantly develop initiatives and programmes, adopt global practices, provide a legislative and institutional environment, conduct research and studies on women’s issues and launch the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women to build the capabilities of Emirati women and women worldwide, out of her highness’ belief in the vital role of women in building societies."

"Emirati women have been partners in all our achievements over the past fifty years. Therefore, our support for this UN Women campaign is a message of peace from the UAE and a call to stop all forms of violence against women, which hinders the prosperity and development of societies," she added.

The campaign’s hero colour orange was chosen to symbolise a bright future free from all forms of gender-based violence around the world. On the side-lines of the campaign, many events and activities are held to raise awareness and mobilise government and public efforts to prevent gender-based violence, and many landmark buildings around the world are lit in orange to send a message that violence against women and girls is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

In previous years, and as part of the global campaign, landmarks including, the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, European Parliament buildings in Brussels, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame in the UAE have been lit up in orange in solidarity with women and girls around the world.

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, commented, "This global campaign raises awareness of the dangers of gender-based violence, and calls for an immediate end to all forms of violence against women.

"It also emphasises the need for urgent action and protection, since violence against women and girls is not only one of the most widespread, destructive, and persistent violations of human rights, but also has a significant economic toll. Therefore, in addition to the values of equality and humanity, the call to stop violence carries a developmental demand as well."

Stopping all forms of gender-based violence requires addressing residual social and economic inequalities, along with securing education and work for women to enable them to overcome the challenges they face in many societies, she added.

The constitutional and legal framework in the UAE guarantees equality between women and men and their full participation in public life. Moreover, hundreds of initiatives were also launched under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima under the umbrella of the General Women's Union to protect women's rights and empower them in various fields.

The continuous amendments to the laws relating to women’s rights reveal the extent of the government’s intent on women’s protection and empowerment, including the continuous legislative amendments to divorce, dislodgement and alimony and all matters related to marital separation.

The latest amends to the law grants residents living in the UAE the right to refer to the laws of their countries. The UAE also has recently issued a new law to regulate and govern personal status and family matters for non-Muslims to ensure the stability of all residents in the nation.

Moreover, the UAE ranked first regionally and 24 globally in the "Women, Peace and Security 2021" index issued by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. The index charts three main indicators of inclusion, justice and security. Inclusion encompasses education, financial inclusion, employment, mobile phone use and parliamentary representation.