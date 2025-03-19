Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has affirmed that fostering social happiness is a fundamental human right and a key priority for the UAE’s leadership, noting that the country has become a beacon of happiness, ranking 22nd globally and second in the Arab world in the 2024 World Happiness Report.

Marking the International Day of Happiness, observed annually on 20th March, the association highlighted the UAE’s commitment to policies and services aimed at enhancing happiness.

It pointed to the adoption of the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, which includes initiatives such as the “Friends of Happiness Platform” to support government efforts in promoting happiness and positivity, the “Guide to Happiness and Wellbeing Program in the Workplace” to foster a thriving work environment, and the launch of the Emirates Centre for Happiness Research, the first of its kind in the middle East, dedicated to measuring and assessing happiness indicators.

The association emphasised that happiness is a key indicator of societal progress, reflected in the provision of high-quality community, educational, and healthcare services, as well as the right to development, justice, equality, and non-discrimination. It cited the National Happiness and Positivity Charter, which aims to create a productive work environment at the national level, and the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which comprises 14 pillars, nine objectives, and 90 initiatives to position the UAE among the world’s happiest nations.

Additionally, the National Policy for Digital Wellbeing was introduced to foster a positive and secure digital society in line with the UAE Centennial 2071.

The UAE was among the first countries to establish a Ministry of Happiness in 2016 and has trained 60 Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers at Federal and local levels.

It has also established happiness councils and offices, allocated time for happiness and quality of life initiatives, introduced the Customer Happiness Formula to embed happiness concepts, and launched the National Program for Happiness and Positivity, which provides a national database to aid legislative and service improvements for societal well-being.

Furthermore, the UAE has signed agreements with leading international universities to implement specialised programmes focused on advancing societal happiness.

The association highlighted that the UAE government has prioritised workplace happiness, launching awards such as the Best Positive Employee Award for enhancing customer happiness and the "Happiness in the Workplace" awards, which recognise companies and organisations excelling in employee well-being in both the public and private sectors.

Additionally, the government has introduced the virtual Wellbeing academy, offering training courses to integrate well-being concepts into public policies and services.

The association also recalled that in 2017, the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations partnered with the Sustainable Development Solutions Network to launch the Global Happiness Council, the first of its kind, comprising six sub-councils focused on health, education, workplace well-being, personal happiness, happy cities, and measuring happiness in societies.

It further noted the launch of the Global Happiness Coalition in 2018, which includes ministers from six countries – the UAE, Portugal, Costa Rica, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Slovenia – following the momentum generated by the Global Dialogue for Happiness, held on the eve of the sixth World Government Summit.