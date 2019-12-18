Promoting tolerance, moderation, openness, coexistence key to countering terrorism: Saqr Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated that promoting tolerance, moderation, openness and coexistence is a key tool for countering terrorism and is one of the values of the Emirati people.

He made this statement while receiving, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi today, Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the regional conference for Arab League countries, titled, "Empowering Youth and Promoting Tolerance: Practical Approaches to Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism," which is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Ali Al Nuaimi, FNC Member, and Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

During the meeting, Ghobash pointed out that the UAE is playing an active role in global partnerships that aim to counter-terrorism and has launched many related proactive initiatives, noting that the country plays a vital regional role and aims to maintain peace and stability around the world.

He also highlighted the important role played by parliamentarians to eliminate terrorism, in cooperation with the United Nations, UN, affirming that the UAE has always stressed the importance of international cooperation to counter terrorist groups.

Both sides then discussed the work of a high-level consultative counter-terrorism group and the outcomes of an international counter-terrorism partnership, adding that the group comprises 23 members representing various geopolitical groups in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU.

The office supports the work of the IPU High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, Voronkov said.

The UAE has a leading stature in terms of counter-terrorism, has a tolerant community, is keen to empower the youth, and is model to follow for other countries, he added.