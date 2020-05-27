UrduPoint.com
Protecting Children On The Internet Is Responsibility Of Parents: ADP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged parents to monitor their children’s usage on the internet and social media, to protect them from exploitation and e-blackmailing, coinciding with today’s resumption of remote education.

The ADP noted that the internet offers learning opportunities that will help students continue their education, but caution is needed to protect them from the dangers of the internet while urging parents to remind their children to protect their privacy and refrain from posting any information or photos that may be misused.

The ADP also called on families to urge children not to save any important files on smart devices that could be hacked, not open any suspicious links, install e-protection programmes and anti-virus programmes, and not share their passwords with anyone.

The ADP highlighted its Aman Service, which is a security line that receives security, community and traffic reports in Arabic, English and urdu, and operates 24 hours a day, enabling members of the community to prevent crimes by calling its free hotline, "8002626 (AMAN2626)," texting the number, "2828," sending an email to "aman@adpolice.gov.ae," or using the ADP’s smart application.

