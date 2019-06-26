UrduPoint.com
Proud To Meet The Caring Father Mohamed Bin Zayed: Amal Al Mansouri

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 25th June 2019 (WAM) - Amal Al Mansouri, an Emirati girl of determination, had one dream, to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, but never did she know that this dream will come true.

"I had always dreamt of meeting the caring father His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and when I did, the meeting gave me a tremendous inspiration to continue my pursuit for excellence, Amal Al Mansouri, a cartoon dubbing artist whose work was praised during the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"I am very proud of my meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting testifies to the wise leadership's unlimited support and keenness to motivate the citizens to excel," she added.

She praised the country's approach to the welfare of the people of determination, saying that her family also played an important role in encouraging her to pursue her passion for the creative dubbing of cartoon films.

