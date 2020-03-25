UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Providing Effective Government Services Under All Circumstances A Priority Of UAE’s Leadership: Mohammad Al Gergawi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Providing effective government services under all circumstances a priority of UAE’s leadership: Mohammad Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stated providing effective government services to the UAE community under all circumstances is a priority of the UAE’s leadership.

The main goal of all federal authorities is to ensure the readiness of government smart services and complete customer transactions while protecting the community’s safety and health and supporting the efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, he added.

Al Gergawi stated that the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to form a "Federal Government Services Continuity Committee" confirmed that the government, led by His Highness, is close to the community, responds to developments, and can handle all circumstances.

During its last meeting, the UAE Cabinet, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bi Rashid, approved the formation of the committee, to ensure the continuity of government services, supervise ministries and government authorities working to counter the spread of coronavirus, and respond to inquiries from authorities about preventive measures.

The committee is also in charge of assessing government services, drafting a plan to communicate with customers and raise their awareness of related developments, submitting recommendations at the national level, creating solutions to future scenarios, and coordinating with the relevant authorities.

The committee, which is chaired by Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Director-General for the Government Services Sector and the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, includes Dr. Khalid Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs; Awad Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Aisha Balharfiya, Assistant Under-Secretary for Domestic Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary for Social Welfare Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development, and Abdullah Al Majid, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Justice.

The committee also includes Yousef Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Retail Sector at the Emirates Post Group; Adnan Naseeb Saleh, Executive Director of Shared Services at the Federal Electricity and Water Authority; Brigadier Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, Director of the Happiness Department of the Ministry of Interior; Nasser Al Abdouly, Director of Customer Happiness Centres Support at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; Mohammed Al Zarouni, Director of the Policies and Programmes Department of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of the Safety and Prevention Department at the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water UAE Dubai Rashid Post All From Government Cabinet Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Energy sector boosting Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves purchase of COVID-19 ..

12 minutes ago

German Parliament Approves $168Bln in Economy Supp ..

12 minutes ago

Ulema urge Muslims to strictly follow preventive m ..

14 minutes ago

Supreme Court upholds KP Education Dept's appeal a ..

15 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues precauti ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.