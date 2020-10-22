UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Housing A Priority On Abu Dhabi's Development Agenda: Musanada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Public housing a priority on Abu Dhabi's development agenda: Musanada

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Abdulla Al Sahi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, stated that public housing and providing citizens with decent lives are key priorities of the overall development agenda of Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion of the launch of the Al Samha Housing Project, Al Sahi said that the project is part of Abu Dhabi’s keenness to develop a comprehensive series of residential projects, to fulfil the needs and aspirations of citizens for advanced housing and services facilities, which will achieve social stability, upon the directives of the country’s leadership.

Al Sahi added that Musanada is managing the project’s construction in Al Samha on a total area of over 52 hectares, in line with the best global standards and sustainability requirements.

The project will see the construction of 250 residential villas, with 150 being located in Western Al Samha and 100 in Eastern Al Samha, at an estimated cost of AED674 million.

Each villa measuring 487-square metres has five rooms, a men's council, a dining room, two family living rooms, a kitchen, storage space, a laundry room, a domestic worker’s room, driver’s accommodation and other facilities.

Khalid Abdulaziz Al Rajhi, CEO of Musanada, stressed that the project’s teams have completed all infrastructure works, including those related to roads, telecommunications, sanitation, rainwater drainage, electricity, gas and water.

Musanada also installed a comprehensive early warning system to prevent house fires, he added while pointing out that the company’s construction procedures are in line with the highest quality construction standards, to provide green spaces, children’s play areas, family parks, and pathways for bikes and walking, with an emphasis of highlighting Emirati culture with a modern touch in the design of the houses.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Company Abu Dhabi Driver Gas Family All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

44 seconds ago

KPDWP approves Rs 25.5 bln projects for upgradatio ..

10 minutes ago

Mother of Mohammad Mian Soomro passes away

10 minutes ago

Country's economic position strengthening due to p ..

10 minutes ago

Criminals From EU to Face Tougher Measures in UK P ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Close Terrorism Probe Agains ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.