(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Abdulla Al Sahi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, stated that public housing and providing citizens with decent lives are key priorities of the overall development agenda of Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion of the launch of the Al Samha Housing Project, Al Sahi said that the project is part of Abu Dhabi’s keenness to develop a comprehensive series of residential projects, to fulfil the needs and aspirations of citizens for advanced housing and services facilities, which will achieve social stability, upon the directives of the country’s leadership.

Al Sahi added that Musanada is managing the project’s construction in Al Samha on a total area of over 52 hectares, in line with the best global standards and sustainability requirements.

The project will see the construction of 250 residential villas, with 150 being located in Western Al Samha and 100 in Eastern Al Samha, at an estimated cost of AED674 million.

Each villa measuring 487-square metres has five rooms, a men's council, a dining room, two family living rooms, a kitchen, storage space, a laundry room, a domestic worker’s room, driver’s accommodation and other facilities.

Khalid Abdulaziz Al Rajhi, CEO of Musanada, stressed that the project’s teams have completed all infrastructure works, including those related to roads, telecommunications, sanitation, rainwater drainage, electricity, gas and water.

Musanada also installed a comprehensive early warning system to prevent house fires, he added while pointing out that the company’s construction procedures are in line with the highest quality construction standards, to provide green spaces, children’s play areas, family parks, and pathways for bikes and walking, with an emphasis of highlighting Emirati culture with a modern touch in the design of the houses.