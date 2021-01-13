Public, Private sector meet for first round table hosted by CSR UAE Fund

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) CSR UAE Fund hosted corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability advocates from leading public and private entities in the UAE for its first round of CSR Talks, to engage the stakeholders on the methodology adopted for UAE CSR Index.

CSR UAE Fund is the authority that sets the framework and governance for corporate social responsibility and sustainability in the country. It will launch an Index as an annual performance measurement tool for CSR & Sustainability practices in the UAE. This stems from CSR UAE Fund’s vision "To establish the UAE as a global leader in Corporate Social Responsibility."

The session, hosted in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), was part of a recurring series titled The CSR Talks. Its set to take place on a regular basis over the year.

These sessions are expected to facilitate the government as well as organisations from the private sector in identifying areas for improvement, private participation in CSR and drive collaborative efforts towards achieving national priorities.

Representatives from Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity, Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, Emirates Group, HSBC Bank ME, PWC, Sustainable Square and Asdaa BCW attended the round table and shared their observations and recommendations on the methodology and indicators of the annual Index.

An annual performance measurement framework, the Index is to be launched by CSR UAE Fund, the Federal authority that sets the framework and governance for corporate social responsibility and sustainability in the country.

Complying with necessary health regulations and social distancing, the event aimed to engage the public and private sectors in discussions on opportunities and challenges in corporate social responsibility and sustainability while reinforcing its role in helping the country achieve its vision and strategy in the context.

The index will play a pivotal role in assessing and creating a localized baseline for CSR & sustainability excellence while identifying opportunities in policy making to elevate the level of CSR in the UAE.

By archiving the progress of the UAE in the fields of CSR and sustainability and recording its development, the index will help the country grow into a global leader in this field.

CSR UAE Fund will continue hosting "The CSR Talks" which aim to engage industry experts and practitioners on their views, recommendations and feedback on CSR UAE Fund’s various initiatives.

The CSR UAE Fund was established to encourage the business sector to actively engage in socially responsible practices that lead to a positive economic, social and environmental impact in line with the UAE's priorities and sustainable development goals.