Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Person for Hate Speech

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi, April 16, 2020: The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest and provisional detention of an Emirati media person named TM for racist comments.

The Federal Investigations office of the Public Prosecution noticed a video of the accused being circulated online, which sought to create divisions based on ethnicity and nationality among the various communities living in the UAE. The video was particularly offensive to one community.

It was found to be an affront to the UAE and its efforts to disseminate the values of tolerance, besides violating the UAE’s foundational principles of justice and equality.

A spokesperson for the Federal Public Prosecution said that the accused was under investigation and that the legal process was underway to try him for the crime.

The Spokesperson warned all social media users to adhere to the Law of the land and to respect its Primary values that stress on respect for all. He also asked people not to sow seeds of division among people in the name of ethnicity, religion, language or gender.

"These are our fundamentals and no infringement on them will be tolerated," he added.