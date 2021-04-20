UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Announces Punishments For Organised Begging

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Public Prosecution announces punishments for organised begging

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The Public Prosecution published an awareness video on social media highlighting the crimes of begging and organised begging and relevant punishments according to the law.

In the video, the Public Prosecution explained that begging is defined as solicitation aimed at obtaining financial or in-kind benefits while organised begging is performed by organised groups of two or more persons.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that anyone caught begging in the UAE will be fined AED5,000 and imprisoned for up to three months.

Punishments will be tougher if a beggar is healthy and has a source of income, has faked an injury or permanent impairment or used any other means to deceive people with the aim of obtaining benefits.

Moreover, those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars can face imprisonment of over six months and a minimum fine of AED100,000.

Anyone recruiting people from outside the country for organised begging can be punished with the same penalty, and anyone participating in organised begging can be imprisoned for up to three months and will be fined AED5,000.

Publishing the tweets is part of the Public Prosecution’s campaign to improve the public's legal culture and raise their awareness, including about the importance of not begging during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

