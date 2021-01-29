Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclosing confidential online

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th January 2021 (WAM) - People caught disclosing without authorisation online confidential information obtained in the course of, or due to employment, can face jail and up to AED 1 million in fines, warned the UAE's Public Prosecution.

The Public Prosecution posted an awareness video graphic on its Twitter account, explaining Article 22 of the Federal Law no. 5 for 2012, which states: "Shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of at least six months and a fine not less than five hundred thousand Dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams or either of these two penalties whoever uses, without authorisation, any computer network, website or information technology means to disclose confidential information which he has obtained in the course of or because of his work."