UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Clarifies Penalties For Disclosing Confidential Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclosing confidential online

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th January 2021 (WAM) - People caught disclosing without authorisation online confidential information obtained in the course of, or due to employment, can face jail and up to AED 1 million in fines, warned the UAE's Public Prosecution.

The Public Prosecution posted an awareness video graphic on its Twitter account, explaining Article 22 of the Federal Law no. 5 for 2012, which states: "Shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of at least six months and a fine not less than five hundred thousand Dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams or either of these two penalties whoever uses, without authorisation, any computer network, website or information technology means to disclose confidential information which he has obtained in the course of or because of his work."

Related Topics

Technology Jail Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi Fine UAE Dirham January Million Employment

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

20 seconds ago

Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

21 seconds ago

Ehsaas programme totally apolitical: Sania Nishtar ..

22 seconds ago

Police arrest man for flying kite

25 seconds ago

PM says every citizen of Punjab will get health in ..

28 minutes ago

Unhappy dist admin writes for Education CEO transf ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.