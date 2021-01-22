UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Detains Four Arab Residents For Offending Asian Resident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for offending Asian resident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest and provisional detention of four Arab nationals accused of offending an Asian resident.

After receiving a report from the Public Prosecution's Federal Investigation Office, the prosecutors remanded them in custody.

According to the report, the accused posted a video on the internet for them making fun of the victim and abusing him physically.

The arrested face charges of physical abuse, violation of privacy using media outlets and immoral conduct.

