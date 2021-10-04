UrduPoint.com

Public Prosecution Explains Penalties Of Forging E-documents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Public Prosecution explains penalties of forging e-documents

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for forging e-documents.

The Public Prosecution stated that, pursuant to Article (6) of Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2012 Concerning Combatting IT Crimes, any person who forges an e-document issued by the federal or local government or federal or local public organisations and authorities shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED150,000 and not more than AED750,000.

The post further elaborated that the penalty for such crimes shall be not less than AED100,000 and not more than AED300,000, if the forgery is made on a document issued by an entity other than those stipulated in paragraph (1) of Article (6), adding that the same penalties apply to those who use forged e-documents, while aware that said document is forged.

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing campaign to promote legal culture and raising public awareness.

