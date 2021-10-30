Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of committing crime

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for IP address circumvention on the World Wide Web with the intention of committing a crime.

The post explains that the IP address of the world wide web is a digital identifier that is allocated for every IT means taking part in the WWW and used for the purposes of telecommunication.

According to Article 9 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012, concerning combatting IT crimes, and the amendments thereof, whoever circumvents IP address on the world wide web using a fake ad dress, an address which belongs to others, or any other means for the in tention of committing a crime or preventing the discovery thereof, shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than AED500,000 and not more than AED 2 million.