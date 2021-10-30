UrduPoint.com

Public Prosecution Explains Penalties Of IP Circumvention With Intention Of Committing Crime

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of committing crime

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for IP address circumvention on the World Wide Web with the intention of committing a crime.

The post explains that the IP address of the world wide web is a digital identifier that is allocated for every IT means taking part in the WWW and used for the purposes of telecommunication.

According to Article 9 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012, concerning combatting IT crimes, and the amendments thereof, whoever circumvents IP address on the world wide web using a fake ad dress, an address which belongs to others, or any other means for the in tention of committing a crime or preventing the discovery thereof, shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than AED500,000 and not more than AED 2 million.

Related Topics

World Social Media UAE Dirham Post Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

4 minutes ago
 President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nah ..

President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits &#039;Luminous Letters&#039; ..

Sharjah Ruler visits &#039;Luminous Letters&#039; art exhibition

4 minutes ago
 In connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad ..

In connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the Arts Counc ..

5 minutes ago
 130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Administrator asks gearing up plantation with recr ..

Administrator asks gearing up plantation with recreational parks improvement

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.