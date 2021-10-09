Public Prosecution explains penalties of removal of signboards, surveillance cameras

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) explained Saturday, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for removal of signboards and surveillance cameras.

According to Article 294 of the Federal Penal Code, ''who ever deliberately removes, breaks, or damages one of the machines, tools, or signboards necessary for the prevention of accidents, or surveillance cameras, or who renders such items not good for use anymore or who renders such items to be faulty by anyway whatsoever, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not less than a year and a fine of not less than AED 50,000.

'' The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment if a disaster arises from the crime. In all cases, the criminal shall be ordered to pay the amount of the damages cased thereby.

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing campaign to promote legal culture and raise public awareness.