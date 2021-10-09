UrduPoint.com

Public Prosecution Explains Penalties Of Removal Of Signboards, Surveillance Cameras

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Public Prosecution explains penalties of removal of signboards, surveillance cameras

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) explained Saturday, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for removal of signboards and surveillance cameras.

According to Article 294 of the Federal Penal Code, ''who ever deliberately removes, breaks, or damages one of the machines, tools, or signboards necessary for the prevention of accidents, or surveillance cameras, or who renders such items not good for use anymore or who renders such items to be faulty by anyway whatsoever, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not less than a year and a fine of not less than AED 50,000.

'' The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment if a disaster arises from the crime. In all cases, the criminal shall be ordered to pay the amount of the damages cased thereby.

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing campaign to promote legal culture and raise public awareness.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine UAE Dirham Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup aft ..

Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup after falling injured

8 seconds ago
 PTI govt is wasting time and money of the people: ..

PTI govt is wasting time and money of the people: Tarar

15 minutes ago
 ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit E ..

ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

30 minutes ago
 World Migratory Bird Day celebrates birds and natu ..

World Migratory Bird Day celebrates birds and nature

30 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

39 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special action to control inflati ..

Commissioner for special action to control inflation

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.