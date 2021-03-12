Public Prosecution explains penalty for forging and using copy of an instrument

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The UAE Public Prosecution on Friday clarified the penalty for forging and using a copy of an official written instrument.

In a tweet today, the Public Prosecution noted that the legislator did not limit the criminalisation to the forging of an official written instrument only, but also criminalised forging of its copies.

According to Article 217 (bis) of the Federal Penal Code, whoever forges a copy of an official written instrument when used or utilises a copy of an official written instrument knowing that is forged, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a maximum term of five years.

A penalty of detention shall be inflicted in case of a copy of an unofficial instrument.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the country's keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.