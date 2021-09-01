Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepting contents of telephone calls

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The UAE Public Prosecution has explained the penalties for intercepting contents of telephone calls without prior permission by the competent judicial authorities.

In a post on its social media accounts today, the Public Prosecution said that according to the Article No (72) bis 2 of the Federal Decree-Law No 3 of 2003 concerning the regulation of Telecommunication Sector, as amended, any person who intercepts the contents of telephone call without prior permission by the competent judicial authorities shall be sentenced to detention and/or a fine.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's efforts to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.