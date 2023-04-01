UrduPoint.com

Public Prosecution Explains Penalty For Organised Begging

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised begging

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalty managing organised begging.

According to Article No. 476 of the Federal Decree-Law No.

31 of 2021 Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), whoever manages the crime of organised begging that is committed by an organised group of two or more persons shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not more than six months and fined a monetary penalty of not more than AED 100,000.

The same penalty shall apply against whoever outsources persons to the UAE for using them in the crime of organised begging.


These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

