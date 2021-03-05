UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Explains Punishment For Crimes Of Kidnapping, Violation Of Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

Public Prosecution explains punishment for crimes of kidnapping, violation of freedom

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) The UAE Public Prosecution has explained, through a video on its social media platforms, the crimes of kidnapping people and the violation of freedom.

According to Article 344 of the Federal Penal Code, the Public Prosecution noted that whoever illegally kidnaps, arrests, detains or deprives anyone of freedom by any means, shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment, whether by himself or through the intermediary of others.

The Article stated that life imprisonment penalty shall be imposed for the following cases: 1. If the act takes place by impersonating a public character, claiming to perform/assigning a public service, or to contact under a false representation.

2. If the act is performed using deception or accompanied by the use of force, threat of killing, serious harm, or acts of physical or psychological torture.

3. If the act was committed by two or more persons or by an armed person.

4. If the period of kidnapping, arresting, detaining, or depriving of freedom exceeds one month.

6. If the purpose of the act was to gain profit, take revenge, rape the victim, disgrace him/her, cause harm, or compel him/her to commit a crime.

7. If the act is committed against a public official while performing his/her job or because of that.

8. If the act results in the death of the victim, the penalty shall be the death sentence or life imprisonment. Whoever mediates in the commission of any of the crimes referred to in this article shall be punished by the penalty prescribed for the original perpetrator, as well as to whoever conceals a kidnapped person with his knowledge of that.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the country's keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Social Media UAE Job All

Recent Stories

MQM demands Deputy Chairman Senate seat for Farogh ..

16 minutes ago

Peshawar Uni asks students to observe dress code

21 minutes ago

Refugees trickle across India border from Myanmar ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan urges close monitoring of India's state t ..

22 minutes ago

Germany, France Crack Down on Right-Wing Groups

22 minutes ago

Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myanmar Youth ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.