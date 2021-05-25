Public Prosecution explains punishment for public indecency offences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) stated today, through posts on its social media account, that whoever publicly performs an indecent act shall be subject to a fine of not less than AED1,000 and not more than AED50,000.

The Public Prosecution explained that pursuant to Article (358) of the Federal Penal Code, any repeated incident of public indecency shall be punishable by imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and a fine not more than AED100,000, or one of the two, adding that the same punishment shall apply to any person who makes any statement or does any act that violates the principles of public morality.

"Whoever commits any disgraceful act with a female or a male aged less than fifteen, even in private place, shall be imprisoned for no less than one year," it continued.

The Public Prosecution is publishing these posts to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.