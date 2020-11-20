Public Prosecution highlights articles of Child Rights Law

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th November 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Public Prosecution has clarified articles of Federal Law no. 3 for 2016 on Child Rights which prohibits exposing children to any arbitrary interference or illegal conduct in his/her life, family, life or correspondences.

In a message posted on social media platforms, the Public Prosecution quoted article 13 of the law, also known as "Wadeema Law", which states: "It shall be prohibited to harm his/her honour or reputation. The state shall guarantee the protection of the child from all child pornography forms, according to legislation in force."