Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed to COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The Public Prosecution has posted, on its social media account, the obligations that educational institutions or any other organisations must abide by if they suspect a student or others has a communicable disease, such as COVID-19.

The Public Prosecution has commented that, under Article (12) of the Federal Law No. (14) of 2014 Concerning the Prevention of Communicable Diseases, if a director of an educational institution or any other facility suspects that any of the students or employees has been infected with a communicable disease, such as COVID-19, the director must refer the suspected person to a specialist doctor for examination and file a report about the person, including stating the nature of his/her disease. If it is proven that the person has this disease, the director must inform the Ministry or health authority immediately and take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

''Directors of educational institutions or any other facilities, the Ministry and the health authority must isolate the infected person and his contacts, or put them under quarantine, whether by preventing them from entering the facility or by using any other way that prevents them from being in contact with other subjects during periods indicated by the law, or those determined by the Ministry or the health authority,'' the law states.

The director of the educational institution or any other facility may not accept the return of the person infected with a communicable disease to the facility from which he was removed, except after fulfilling all of the conditions determined by the Ministry of the health authority for the return of the infected person to the facility to which he belongs to,'' it explained.

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing campaign aimed at promoting the legal culture and raising public awareness about the urgency of curbing the pandemic.