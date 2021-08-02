Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquiring pornographic materials involving Juveniles using IT means

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Public Prosecution stated today, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for acquiring pornographic materials involving Juveniles.

The Public Prosecution explained that, under Article (18) of Federal-Decree Law 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrimes, whoever has deliberately acquired pornographic materials involving juveniles by using an electronic information system or computer network or electronic website or any information technology means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of at least six months and a fine not less than AED150,000 and not more than AED1 million.

These posts are a part of the Public Prosecution's ongoing campaign to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.

Pornography involving juveniles means any photographs, recordings, drawings or others which arouses sex organs or any actual, virtual or simulated sexual acts with a juvenile under eighteen years of age.