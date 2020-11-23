Public Prosecution highlights penalties for electronic document forgery

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) The UAE Public Prosecution has clarified the penalties for the forgery of electronic documents stating that the crime is punishable by a range of penalties including jail and a minimum fine of AED100,00.

In a post on its social media accounts today, the Public Prosecution said that according to Article 6 of Federal-Decree Law number 5 of 2012 on combating cybercrimes, those accused will face temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED150,000 and not greater than AED750,000 for forging an electronic document of Federal or local government authorities or local or federal public establishments.

The Public Prosecution defines an electronic document as a record or informative report that is created, stored, extracted, copied, sent, communicated or received by electronic means on an intermediary.

Furthermore, the Prosecution said the crime also carries a prison sentence and a fine of not less than AED100,000 and not greater than AED350,000 or either these two penalties if the forgery occurs in documents of a party other than those stipulated in the first paragraph of this article.

The same penalty prescribed for the crime of forgery shall be imposed on those who use a forged electronic document with knowledge of its forgery.