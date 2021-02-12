Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposing juveniles to vagrancy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 12th February 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Public Prosecution has clarified articles of Federal Law no. 9 for 1976 on juvenile delinquents and vagrancy.

In an awareness message posted on social media platforms, the Public Prosecution quoted article 42 of the law, which states: "Without prejudice to any of the higher penalty that may be prescribed by another law, shall be sentenced to a detention for a term of up to one year, or to a fine of no less than AED 2,000 and more than AED 5,000, whoever exposes a juvenile to one of the cases of vagrancy, through preparing, assisting, instigating or facilitating to him by any means, even if he does not legally reach the state of vagrancy."