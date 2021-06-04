UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Highlights Penalties For Escape From Custody

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th June 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Public Prosecution has clarified the penalties for the escape of accused and convicted persons.

In a post on its social media accounts today, The Public Prosecution said that according to Article 280 of the Federal Penal Code, whoever escapes after being arrested, detained or placed under protective custody in accordance with the law shall be punished by detention for a period not less than two years.

"Punishment by detention shall apply if the crime is committed by two or more persons, or by threat or by violence against persons or things. Punishment by imprisonment for a period not less than five years shall be inflicted if the crime is committed by use of a weapon or by the threat to use it."

