Public Prosecution highlights penalties for IP address fraud

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th November 2020 (WAM) - he UAE Public Prosecution has clarified the penalties for the use of the internet Protocol address for committing a crime.

In a post on its social media accounts today, The Public Prosecution defined the IP address as the numerical label assigned to any information technology media participating in computer network which is used for communication purposes.

"According to Article 9 of the Federal Law No. 5 for 2012 on combating cybercrimes and its amendments, shall be punished by imprisonment and fine of not less than AED 500,000 and not in excess of AED 2,000,000, or either of these two penalties, whoever uses a fraudulent IP address by using a false address or a third party address by any other means for the purpose of committing a crime or preventing its discovery." it added