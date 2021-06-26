UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Highlights Penalties For Use, Possession Of Narcotics And Psychotropic Substances

Sat 26th June 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th June 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Public Prosecution has clarified the penalties for the use and possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

In a post on its social media accounts today, the Public Prosecution said the Federal Law no. 14 for 1995 defined narcotics as any of the natural or synthetic substances set forth in the schedules no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 attached to the law.

According to article 40 of the law, whoever abuses in any manner, possesses with the intention of abuse or personally uses in circumstances other than those authorized any narcotic or psychotropic substance provided for in schedules 3, 6, 7 and 8, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of six months at least and two years at most.

Article 41 states that whoever abuses in any manner, possesses with the intention of abuse or personally uses any narcotic or psychotropic substances or plant not set forth in the schedules enclosed herewith and which cause narcosis or any other adverse effect to the mind, whenever such abuse is intended, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of one year at most.

