Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) In an awareness video published on social media, the Public Prosecution highlighted the penalty for committing assault.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that according to Article 339 of the Federal Penal Code, If anyone physically assaults another person in any manner and the assault leads to illness or the inability to perform his personal work for a period of twenty days, he shall be punished by detention and by a fine.

The penalty shall be detention of up to one year and a fine of not more than AED10,000 if the assault did not reach the degree of seriousness mentioned in the previous paragraph.

If the assault is perpetrated on a pregnant woman resulting in abortion, this will be considered an aggravating circumstance.

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing campaign aimed at promoting the legal culture and raising public awareness.