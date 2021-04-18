Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading in harmful or adulterated food

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) today shed light on the penalty for trading in harmful or adulterated food.

"Article 14 (1) of the Federal Law No 10 of 2015 on Food Safety states: Without prejudice to any higher penalty that may be prescribed in another law, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of no less than three months and/or a fine ranging between AED100,000 and AED200,000, whoever trades, at any food stage, in adulterated, harmful or rotten food," the PP tweeted today.