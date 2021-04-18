UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Highlights Penalty For Trading In Harmful Or Adulterated Food

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading in harmful or adulterated food

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) The Public Prosecution (PP) today shed light on the penalty for trading in harmful or adulterated food.

"Article 14 (1) of the Federal Law No 10 of 2015 on Food Safety states: Without prejudice to any higher penalty that may be prescribed in another law, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of no less than three months and/or a fine ranging between AED100,000 and AED200,000, whoever trades, at any food stage, in adulterated, harmful or rotten food," the PP tweeted today.

Related Topics

Fine May 2015

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

1 hour ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

1 hour ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

1 hour ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

2 hours ago

Kaymer positioned to end seven-year drought in Aus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.