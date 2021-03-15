Public Prosecution highlights potential punishments for exposing children to torture

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Public Prosecution today published an awareness video on its social media accounts, coinciding with the Emirati Children’s Day.

The video highlights the potential punishments for exposing children to torture, violating their physical integrity or committing any act involving cruelty that affect children’s emotional, psychological or moral balance.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that pursuant to articles 36 and 69 of Federal Law no. 3 of 2016 on Child’s Rights (Wadeema’s Law), which prohibits exposing children to torture, violating their physical integrity or committing any act involving cruelty, whoever violates these provisions shall be sentenced to detention and / or a fine of not less than AED50,000.

Publishing these tweets is part of the Public Prosecution’s campaign to promote the public's legal culture and raise their awareness.