UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Highlights Potential Punishments For Exposing Children To Torture

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:45 PM

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishments for exposing children to torture

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Public Prosecution today published an awareness video on its social media accounts, coinciding with the Emirati Children’s Day.

The video highlights the potential punishments for exposing children to torture, violating their physical integrity or committing any act involving cruelty that affect children’s emotional, psychological or moral balance.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that pursuant to articles 36 and 69 of Federal Law no. 3 of 2016 on Child’s Rights (Wadeema’s Law), which prohibits exposing children to torture, violating their physical integrity or committing any act involving cruelty, whoever violates these provisions shall be sentenced to detention and / or a fine of not less than AED50,000.

Publishing these tweets is part of the Public Prosecution’s campaign to promote the public's legal culture and raise their awareness.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine 2016 Moral

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

36 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

44 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

46 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

49 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.