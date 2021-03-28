Public Prosecution highlights punishment for undue assumption of public functions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Public Prosecution published an awareness video on its social media accounts highlighting the punishment for the undue assumption of public functions.

The Public Prosecution stressed that according to Article No.

250 of the UAE Federal Penal Code, whoever unduly assumes one’s public functions will be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding five years. The same penalty will apply to whoever interferes in a public function or service or performs one of its acts or prerequisites without being competent or charged to do so, to achieve an illicit objective or obtain, for themselves or others, any type of advantage.

Publishing these tweets is part of a campaign carried out by the Public Prosecution to improve the public's legal culture and raise their awareness.