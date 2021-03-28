UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Highlights Punishment For Undue Assumption Of Public Functions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

Public Prosecution highlights punishment for undue assumption of public functions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Public Prosecution published an awareness video on its social media accounts highlighting the punishment for the undue assumption of public functions.

The Public Prosecution stressed that according to Article No.

250 of the UAE Federal Penal Code, whoever unduly assumes one’s public functions will be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding five years. The same penalty will apply to whoever interferes in a public function or service or performs one of its acts or prerequisites without being competent or charged to do so, to achieve an illicit objective or obtain, for themselves or others, any type of advantage.

Publishing these tweets is part of a campaign carried out by the Public Prosecution to improve the public's legal culture and raise their awareness.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Same

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

1 hour ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

2 hours ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

3 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.