Public Prosecution In Abu Dhabi Working Remotely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi working remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi is now working remotely via a CCTV system whereby all services are delivered electronically in line with the precautionary measures taken nationwide to curb the proliferation of the Coronavirus.

The move comes in response to the directives of H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to ensure business efficiency and smoothness by utilising the country's technological readiness and advanced infrastructure, said Counsel Ali Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

"The remote work system is aimed to streamline procedures and ensure safety of the society and its protection," he added.

