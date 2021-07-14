UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Initiates Measures To Implement UAE President's Pardon Decision

Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:15 PM

Public Prosecution initiates measures to implement UAE President's pardon decision

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Ali Mohammed Al Balooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced that the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has taken the necessary measures to implement the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pardon a number of prisoners in correctional facilities on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, in coordination with the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police.

Al Balooshi thanked the UAE President for this humanitarian gesture and commended His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his commitment to establishing the principles of justice and the rule of law.

The Abu Dhabi Attorney General also praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), to monitor detention conditions in correctional facilities, which has resulted in achieving the highest level of human rights protection standards in Abu Dhabi's punitive facilities.

Al Balooshi concluded his speech by expressed his congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and the UAE leadership, wishing them all them a blessed holiday.

