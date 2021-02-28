UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Launches Its New Identity Logo

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Federal Public Prosecution on Sunday launched a new identity logo as part of its sustainable development plan, and in line with the UAE's golden jubilee celebrations.

The design of the new logo expresses the basic values such as impartiality, integrity and transparency that embody the Public Prosecution's mission, as it is an integral part of the UAE judicial system.

Those are the values that ensure the achievement of justice and are symbolised by the 'scale' in the logo.

Speaking on the occasion, the UAE Attorney-General, Dr.

Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, said that the launch of the new identity logo expresses the Public Prosecution’s keenness to continue the path of excellence in line with the UAE's vision and its national agenda to achieve one of the most important goals of its centenary in the year 2071 to be the safest country in the world.

The Attorney-General stated, "The march towards development and achieving justice was and will remain a goal and strategy for the Public Prosecution, so that the UAE remains an oasis of stability, security, safety and justice."

