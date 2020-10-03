Public Prosecution outlines penalties for sharing false, misleading information

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) ABU DHAABI, 3rd October 2020 (WAM) - The Federal Public Prosecution has posted a twitter message, outlining penalties for sharing false information with the intent of misleading justice.

"According to article 266 of Federal Penal Code, shall be subject to jail sentence, whoever, with the intention of misleading justice, changes the conditions of persons, places or things, conceals evidence of the crime or submits false information in their respect, knowing that they are not true.

"

The tweet is part of a social media campaign launched by the Public Prosecution to spread awareness among the public about the law.