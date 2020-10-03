UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Outlines Penalties For Sharing False, Misleading Information

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:45 PM

Public Prosecution outlines penalties for sharing false, misleading information

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) ABU DHAABI, 3rd October 2020 (WAM) - The Federal Public Prosecution has posted a twitter message, outlining penalties for sharing false information with the intent of misleading justice.

"According to article 266 of Federal Penal Code, shall be subject to jail sentence, whoever, with the intention of misleading justice, changes the conditions of persons, places or things, conceals evidence of the crime or submits false information in their respect, knowing that they are not true.

"

The tweet is part of a social media campaign launched by the Public Prosecution to spread awareness among the public about the law.

Related Topics

Jail Social Media Twitter October 2020

Recent Stories

Ethiopia's largest ethnic group holds scaled-back ..

29 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif exposed himself as traitors in his st ..

42 minutes ago

2.5 Kanals land retrieved in faisalabad

46 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

46 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life in Punjab

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.