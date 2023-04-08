Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Public Prosecution Processed 362,161 Procedures Remotely In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures remotely in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal Public Prosecution revealed, in its annual report for the year 2022, that the total number of procedures it took remotely amounted to 362,161.

The report explained that the total number of grievances related to COVI-19 violations that were submitted through the remote grievance service, which is available through the website and UAE Public Prosecution smart app, reached 60,417 grievances.

The UAE Public Prosecution has - at its own discretion - and after thorough examination accepted or rejected requests, or amended the fine amount accordingly.

According to the report, which was published on its social media platforms, the Public Prosecution issued 7,285 penalty orders, and procedures were taken to enforce 104,755 judicial rulings. It also noted that the number of public prosecution lawsuits amounted to 42,879, and the number of prosecution appeal lawsuits totalled 8,970 while the cassation prosecution presented 1,689 legal opinions requesting appeals.

The report noted that case disposal ranged between 95 to 100 percent, while conviction reached 100 percent.

The Public Prosecution also pointed out that 176,185 e-requests were processed and 13,519 remote investigations were carried out in 2022.

The Public Prosecution offers over 50 services on its website and smart application, to meet the needs of customers in a timely and convenient manner.

The figures and statistics included in the report highlighted the keenness of the Public Prosecution to employ the latest technologies in its judicial work, to achieve excellence and advance judicial action, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership related to transparency and independence of the judicial system.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Fine Independence April

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

34 minutes ago
 UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in prepa ..

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in preparation for 2023 World Judo Cha ..

49 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

3 hours ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

4 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.