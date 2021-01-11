Public Prosecution published awareness video on squandering public funds

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) The Public Prosecution today published an awareness video on its social media accounts (@uae_pp) on the crime of squandering public funds, as part of its efforts to promote the legal culture among members of the community, and protect and discourage them from committing crimes.

The video pointed out that under Article 227 of the Federal Penal Code, every public servant or person entrusted with providing public services who take advantage of their position and unduly appropriate state funds or the funds of their authority will be punished with imprisonment, a fine of up to AED10,000, or both penalties.

Publishing these tweets is part of the campaign carried out by the Public Prosecution to enhance the public's legal culture and raise their awareness.

