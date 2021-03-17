UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Received 84,253 Grievance Requests Related To COVID-19 Precautionary Violations In 2020: Annual Report

Wed 17th March 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) In its 2020 annual report, the UAE Public Prosecution revealed that the number of remote procedures it conducted amounted to 256,626 while the number of grievance requests related to coronavirus (COVID-19) precautionary violations that were sent through the remote grievance service on its website and smart application totalled 84,253, which were thoroughly checked and were either rejected, cancelled or reduced.

According to the report, which was published on its social media platforms, the Public Prosecution issued 6,089 penalty orders, and procedures were taken to enforce 71,245 judicial rulings. It also noted that the number of public prosecution lawsuits amounted to 35,815, and the number of prosecution appeal lawsuits totalled 26,652 while the cassation prosecution presented 1,368 legal opinions requesting appeals, and the percentage of completion of the aforementioned lawsuits was 99 percent.

The Public Prosecution also pointed out that 93,639 e-requests were made and 7,489 remote investigations were carried out in 2020.

The figures and statistics included in the report highlighted the keenness of the Public Prosecution to employ the latest technologies in its judicial work, to achieve excellence and advance judicial action, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership related to transparency and independence of the judicial system.

The Public Prosecution offers over 40 services on its website and smart application, to meet the needs of customers in a timely and convenient manner.

