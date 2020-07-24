UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Prosecution Takes Legal Action Against 102 People For Changing Messages Of Their COVID-19 Test Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:45 AM

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 people for changing messages of their COVID-19 test results

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution Thursday said the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has referred 102 people of different nationalities to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution for deliberately changing the messages of their COVID-19 test results with the objective of entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"The move falls within the efforts made by the relevant state authorities to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, curb the virus' spread and ensure the compliance of all Emiratis and residents with the instructions taken by the relevant authorities," Al Zaabi added.

Legal action has been taken against the violators who have been detained and orders have been served on their violation, he explained.

"The Public Prosecution calls upon the public to comply with the preventive and precautionary measures, including all the decisions taken by the relevant government authorities, in order to avoid legal liability," he said.

"Legal action will be taken against all those who fail to comply with the COVID-19 countermeasures in order to ensure the safety of the society and its protection and support the government measures taken to stem the fallout of the pandemic on the various heath, economic and social aspects of life," he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Salem All Government

Recent Stories

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

35 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

5 hours ago

WHO to Help Papua New Guinea Combat COVID-19 Amid ..

9 seconds ago

Chief Minister terms passing of Punjab Tahaffuz-e- ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.