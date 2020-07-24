Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 people for changing messages of their COVID-19 test results

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution Thursday said the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has referred 102 people of different nationalities to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution for deliberately changing the messages of their COVID-19 test results with the objective of entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"The move falls within the efforts made by the relevant state authorities to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, curb the virus' spread and ensure the compliance of all Emiratis and residents with the instructions taken by the relevant authorities," Al Zaabi added.

Legal action has been taken against the violators who have been detained and orders have been served on their violation, he explained.

"The Public Prosecution calls upon the public to comply with the preventive and precautionary measures, including all the decisions taken by the relevant government authorities, in order to avoid legal liability," he said.

"Legal action will be taken against all those who fail to comply with the COVID-19 countermeasures in order to ensure the safety of the society and its protection and support the government measures taken to stem the fallout of the pandemic on the various heath, economic and social aspects of life," he concluded.