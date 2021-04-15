UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Warns Against Illegal Fundraising

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraising

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 14th April 2021 (WAM) - The Public Prosecution has warned against collecting donations without licence, calling on those who wish to help the needy during the Holy Month of Ramadan to follow the legal channels.

In an awareness video posted on its social media accounts today, the Public Prosecution highlighted Article 27 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2012 on combating cybercrime.

The article states: "Shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine not less than AED 250,000 and not in excess of AED 500,000 or either of these two penalties whoever establishes, manages or runs a website or publishes information on the computer network or any information technology means to call or promote for the collection of donations without a licence accredited by the competent authority.

It also highlighted Article 8 of Federal Law No. (4) for 2018, concerning the regulation and care of mosques, which states: shall be sentenced to imprisonment for maximum of three months or a fine of maximum AED 5,000 or either one of the two penalties, whoever collect donations or contributions at mosques without permission from the authorities.

