Public Schools In UAE Set To Welcome Back Students

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) announced the reopening of public schools (physical learning) for the next academic year 2021-2022, in line with the country’s efforts towards returning to everyday life and in coordination with the concerned authorities. Precautionary and preventive measures will be highly implemented, considering the safety of the students, teachers and administrators.

ESE stated that a special protocol for returning to school will be fully developed in coordination with the Ministry of Education, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other authorities in the country to ensure the safety of the students and the educational cadre. ESE added that it will work closely with school principals, given their vital role in creating a safe environment and in training teachers and administrators, guaranteeing a full implementation of the protocol to encourage students to return to school.

ESE stated that each school will be handled separately based on its data and without affecting the country’s public education system. Distance learning will remain in place if parents wish to opt for this option, considering the highest safety standards being put in place for the students and the school community upon returning to school.

ESE urged parents to cooperate with the country’s concerned authorities to implement the decision, reflecting positively on the students, allowing them to get the needed support from their teachers and resuming their activities with their classmates in a safe educational environment.

ESE emphasized that student safety is a top priority that requires full cooperation from parents, teachers, supervisors, administrators and students themselves, contributing to a safe return to schools on the 29th of August 2021 to continue their educational journey. According to the academic Calendar, the students’ return will coincide with teachers and administrators returning full-time at schools.

ESE stated that it is working to guarantee schools are ready to welcome students for the academic year 2021-2022. In coordination with the concerned authorities, ESE also added that its teams are working to provide the utmost levels of safety for students and educational cadre to facilitate physical learning in public schools smoothly.

ESE praised the remarkable efforts made by the country’s concerned authorities during the current circumstances and its significant impact in combating the pandemic, as the country topped global rankings for vaccination rates, with 72% of the educational cadre at public schools receiving the vaccine.

