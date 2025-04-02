PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

BOLOGNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) PublisHer, the international network founded by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi to support women in overcoming professional challenges in the publishing sector, honoured three prominent women leaders during the second edition of the PublisHer Excellence Awards, in recognition of their influential contributions to advancing the publishing industry and driving it towards new horizons of innovation and diversity.

The awards ceremony, held last night on the sidelines of the 62nd Bologna Children's Book Fair, highlighted the achievements of women who played a pivotal role in shaping the publishing industry, driving innovation, and inspiring a new generation of ambitious young female leaders.

In her remarks during the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of enhancing women’s presence in a publishing industry long dominated by men. She said these exceptional women have shaped their own futures and paved the way for countless women around the world. “Tonight, we celebrate their achievements and what they represent in terms of hope for a brighter future for women in global publishing.”

Dalia Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim received the Lifetime Achievement Award, in honour of her distinguished career full of creativity and dedication, and her influential contributions to the Arab publishing sector. She was also recognised for breaking many societal and professional barriers and inspiring successive generations of women in the Arab world.

Humairaa Dudhwala received the Emerging Leader Award, in recognition of her promising leadership, renewed vision, and outstanding efforts in supporting and empowering fellow women publishers in the early stages of their careers.

The Innovation Award was presented to Hana Hamzeh in recognition of her pioneering initiatives in developing the publishing industry through creative solutions and forward-looking strategies that have enabled publishers to adapt and thrive in a fast-changing market.

These awards embody PublisHer’s ongoing commitment to amplifying women’s voices, promoting diversity and equal opportunities, and driving change within the global publishing community. The network continues its efforts to build professional support networks and empower women across the world.

The awards ceremony formed part of a comprehensive four-day programme in Bologna, where PublisHer launched its first international lounge, hosting a range of events designed to promote female leadership, encourage entrepreneurship, and support professional development in publishing.

The programme featured interactive panel discussions with leading women in global publishing, addressing key topics such as professional mentorship, future leadership, attracting young talent, and innovation in publishing. It also included specialised sessions focused on creative publishing strategies, supporting emerging voices, and exploring transformative leadership models.

Participants had the opportunity to engage directly with top industry leaders, expand their professional networks, and gain practical insights to advance their careers and help shape a more inclusive and innovative future for the publishing industry.