Publishing industry challenges, opportunities discussed in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, SPCFZ, and the Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, recently heard from over 30 local and international publishers about their key challenges, and discussed how these two vital entities supporting the UAE’s publishing industry can collaborate to overcome obstacles and ensure the continued growth of this vital sector.

The SPCFZ, the world’s first publishing and printing Free Zone and a subsidiary of the Sharjah Book Authority, held a panel discussion organised in partnership with the EPA. Discussions were led by Salim Omar Salim, Director of the SPCFZ, and Rashed Al Kous, Executive Director, EPA.

Salim presented to publishers about the SPCFZ’s state-of-the-art facilities and services. "The discussion of challenges and solutions opens the way for publishers to explore new opportunities and collaborations, share successful experiences, and rally efforts to accelerate the growth of the publishing industry," he said.

"We are working on adding more services in the future to facilitate the workings of publishing businesses in the UAE more comprehensively. We have also showcased our plan to forge new strategic agreements with several government departments to support publishing professionals and the book industry," Salim added.

Al Kous highlighted the importance of transparent dialogue between local publishers, especially those based in the SPCFZ. He said this would be a great source of information for Free Zone officials and help them stay up to date about various challenges publishers face in their daily operations, and devise more effective solutions.

Fatima Al Tamimi, owner of Awrqa Publishing house, said the panel discussion was very informative and helped her learn about the services and offerings at the SPCFZ in great detail.

Ashraf Shaheen, Director-General of Al Borj Media Publishing and Distribution, pointed out that such dialogue sessions would bring different views closer and enhance cooperation between local, Arab and international publishing houses in the UAE.

Jade Robertson, International Publishing Director, Austin Macauley Publishers, noted that the UK-based publisher began their regional operations out of the SPCFZ a number of years ago, and praised the Free Zone’s support to them, including several opportunities to benefit from the EPA’s leading initiatives, and expand further into Arab markets.