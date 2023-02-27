Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees with GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that entities who impose disciplinary measures on their Emirati employees for reporting non-registration or non-contribution to the GPSSA are considered a breach of the law and a violation to the inspection process conducted by the Authority.

As part of the inspection campaign “Your Commitment Protects You”, launched by the GPSSA since the beginning of the year, an Emirati employee has the right to ask the entity in which he/she is employed about the exact registration and monthly payment of contribution status. This process should not result in any harm to the insured individual’s career or future with the entity.

Emiratis who are entitled to contribute with the GPSSA have the right to complain in the event of finding out that their entity has not registered them within the first month of their employment period, given that official documents to prove non-registration and contribution of monthly payments are submitted.

During that time, inspection officers from the GPSSA are allowed to monitor and even support the employee in charge of implementing the needed procedures for UAE nationals employed in the entity, such as registration, monthly contributions and termination of service.

The delegated employee representing the insured employees at the entity can also request to attend an awareness raising workshop via accessing that service in GPSSA’s website. Additionally, the GPSSA welcomes any inquiries and observations from entities and insured individuals through its social networking channels.

An entity’s lack of knowledge regarding registration, contribution and end-of-service regulations does not exempt it from legal repercussions, which is why employers are required to familiarise themselves with the UAE Pension Law and commit to registering their employees with the GPSSA on time.

If proven during an inspection process that a particular entity has not registered on behalf of the insured person nor has paid the due contributions, the GPSSA has the right to request the employer to register the insured employee retroactivity and bear the value of fines as a result of the delayed payment, reaffirming the fact that entities must register their Emirati employees within a month from the date of their joining the entity, and to provide the GPSSA with an end-of-service file within a month from the employees end-of-service.