PureHealth Celebrates SEHA’s Achievement Of Over 500 Successful Kidney Transplants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the middle East, has celebrated a remarkable achievement with the completion of more than 500 successful kidney transplants.

This significant milestone was reached under the Kidney Transplant Programme, a partnership between the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and SEHA Kidney Care (SKC), both assets of PureHealth. The accomplishment exemplifies PureHealth’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes and elevating both quality of life and health spans.

To commemorate this huge success, a special event was organised, attended by Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, and senior leadership representatives from both SEHA and PureHealth.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), launched its Kidney Transplant Programme in 2008. The programme involves surgeons from SKMC and specialised transplant nephrologists from SEHA’s Seha Kidney Care.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said, “We take pride in ourselves for successfully completing over 500 transplants through the Kidney Transplant Programme. This accomplishment represents a significant milestone in PureHealth's ongoing mission to improve lives and enhance health spans.

But it is not just about a number, it’s about the capability that we as a nation have to impact and save lives. Our commitment to delivering exceptional care, pushing boundaries, and advancing healthcare in the UAE remains steadfast. These efforts align with the UAE's vision of establishing a world-class health system that elevates the quality of healthcare and enhances the overall quality of life for its people.”

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said, “This remarkable milestone truly reflects SEHA’s steadfast dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes within Abu Dhabi. The continual expansion and achievements of the Kidney Transplant Programme stand as a testament to the invaluable expertise brought forth by SEHA to our community. At PureHealth, we take great pride in delivering unparalleled holistic healthcare experiences, with a profound focus on delivering exceptional care throughout every step of the kidney transplant journey.”

PureHealth oversees the SEHA healthcare network and SKMC and is fully committed to raising the benchmarks in healthcare excellence, facilitating the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and advancing the science of longevity. With a diverse portfolio encompassing over 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, and procurement,

