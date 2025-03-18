PureHealth Proposes AED343 Million Dividend Following Strong First Year Post-listing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:49 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) PureHealth Holding has announced a proposal for its first-ever dividend distribution since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in December 2023.
The board of Directors has recommended a total dividend of AED343 million (AED3.09 fils per share) for the 2024 financial year, representing 20% of the Group’s net profit.
The proposal is set for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9th April 2025.
This follows the completion of PureHealth’s first full financial year as a publicly listed company, reflecting the Group’s strong performance and financial resilience.
PureHealth concluded the 2024 financial year with exceptionally strong financial performance, underscored by revenues of AED25.8 billion, EBITDA of AED4.1 billion, and a net profit of AED1.7 billion.
